Raspberry Pi crackling / stuttering sound
j7yzjhk28z last edited by
Hello,
I've installed Recalbox 7 Reloaded on my Raspberry Pi 2. The interface is very good, and the background music is playing normally without any problem while in the Recalbox interface (game chooser, etc.).
However, when I start a game (ex: a SNES game) the sound is distorded / crackling / stuttering.
The FPS is quite high ( > 30).
How to solve this?
Thanks
Scavy
@j7yzjhk28z hey !
Are you using shaders?