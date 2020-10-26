Raspberry Pi crackling / stuttering sound

Hello,

I've installed Recalbox 7 Reloaded on my Raspberry Pi 2. The interface is very good, and the background music is playing normally without any problem while in the Recalbox interface (game chooser, etc.).

However, when I start a game (ex: a SNES game) the sound is distorded / crackling / stuttering.

The FPS is quite high ( > 30).

How to solve this?

Thanks