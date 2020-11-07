[Recalbox 7.0.1] HDMI not listed by xrandr
apellegr06 last edited by
Hello,
I just install Recal box on an eeePC with NVIDIA Corporation GT218 [ION 2] video card.
But this card is not listed with the command xrandr :
xrandr
Screen 0: minimum 8 x 8, current 1024 x 768, maximum 32767 x 32767
LVDS1 connected primary 1024x768+0+0 (normal left inverted right x axis y axis) 270mm x 150mm
1366x768 60.03 +
1280x720 59.74
1024x768 60.00*
1024x576 60.00 59.90 59.82
960x540 60.00 59.63 59.82
800x600 60.32 56.25
864x486 60.00 59.92 59.57
640x480 59.94
720x405 59.51 60.00 58.99
680x384 60.00
640x360 59.84 59.32 60.00
VGA1 connected (normal left inverted right x axis y axis)
1280x1024 60.02 + 75.02
1152x864 75.00
1024x768 75.03 70.07 60.00
832x624 74.55
800x600 72.19 75.00 60.32 56.25
640x480 75.00 72.81 66.67 59.94
720x400 70.08
VIRTUAL1 disconnected (normal left inverted right x axis y axis)
And it's visible with :
lspci | grep -e VGA -e 3D
00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation Atom Processor D4xx/D5xx/N4xx/N5xx Integrated Graphics Controller (rev 02)
04:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GT218 [ION 2] (rev a2)
So I can't output to HDMI.
Have you an idea ?
Thank you
Alain
Zing
