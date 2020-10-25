some N64 roms won't work properly on pi 4 Recalbox 7.0.1 but work fine pi 3 7.0.1

i recently got a pi 4, loaded Recalbox 7.0.1 on it.. for N64 rom 1080 Snowboarding, it runs good on pi3 Recalbox 7.0.1 , now i'm just taking the default emulators on a vanilla Recalbox 7.0.1 bare in mind.. here is what comes with 7.0.1 on pi3

runs fine on Libetro Mupen64plus and Mupen64plus_next on pi 3.

then, copy the 1080 snowboarding rom over to my pi 4 and i only get 3 choices for n64 emulators

if i use the Mupen64plus or Mupen64plus_next i get the distorted video on screen you see below... if i use Libertro_parallel_n64 it runs almost like normal, except the sound is so awful like a shorted out stero speaker, so it's practically unplayable as well.. I can however start Zelda ocarina of time and it's fine audio and video , i suspect there might be other roms that have the same issue but these are the 2 for my testing of pi 4 recalbox.. anyone else having this issue ??