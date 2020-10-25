Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
some N64 roms won't work properly on pi 4 Recalbox 7.0.1 but work fine pi 3 7.0.1
thanosazlin last edited by
i recently got a pi 4, loaded Recalbox 7.0.1 on it.. for N64 rom 1080 Snowboarding, it runs good on pi3 Recalbox 7.0.1 , now i'm just taking the default emulators on a vanilla Recalbox 7.0.1 bare in mind.. here is what comes with 7.0.1 on pi3
runs fine on Libetro Mupen64plus and Mupen64plus_next on pi 3.
then, copy the 1080 snowboarding rom over to my pi 4 and i only get 3 choices for n64 emulators
if i use the Mupen64plus or Mupen64plus_next i get the distorted video on screen you see below... if i use Libertro_parallel_n64 it runs almost like normal, except the sound is so awful like a shorted out stero speaker, so it's practically unplayable as well.. I can however start Zelda ocarina of time and it's fine audio and video , i suspect there might be other roms that have the same issue but these are the 2 for my testing of pi 4 recalbox.. anyone else having this issue ??