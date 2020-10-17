[Feature Request] Battery indicator for GPI case

Hi all,

First, thank you very much for this really fast bugfix release. So far my GPI case works flawlessly. No problems with the already reported navigation problems (D-Pad).

I came across the question if it would be possible somehow to implement a battery indicator for the GPI case or in general for battery driven recalbox devices.

To be honest I have no idea if this is a impossible idea or could it be an option (for the GPI case at least since). Or if we even miss some hardware on the PCB for this?

Thanks in advance