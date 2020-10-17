  1. Home
  5. [Feature Request] Battery indicator for GPI case

  • lackyluuk
    Translation Master

    Hi all,
    First, thank you very much for this really fast bugfix release. 🙂 So far my GPI case works flawlessly. No problems with the already reported navigation problems (D-Pad).

    I came across the question if it would be possible somehow to implement a battery indicator for the GPI case or in general for battery driven recalbox devices.

    To be honest I have no idea if this is a impossible idea or could it be an option (for the GPI case at least since). Or if we even miss some hardware on the PCB for this?

    Thanks in advance 🙂

