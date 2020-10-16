Where can I find the correct BIOS files

I switched from retropie over to recalbox because recalbox is sleeker and officially includes Kodi.

My ROMS are stored on my external hard drive and I can see them in recalbox, but now I am missing BIOS files for most of my games. Is there a thread (apologies if i missed it) or list where I can check which BIOS I need?

My sega and snes games worked but I need BIOS for PlayStation and dreamcast.

Also how do I bring up the emulator menu? I have a ps4 dualshock controlller plugged in and have mapped the hotkey button but nothing happens when I press it, nor when I hit ESC on my keyboard.

Thanks