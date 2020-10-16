  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Where can I find the correct BIOS files

Where can I find the correct BIOS files

  • ip_cam_fan

    I switched from retropie over to recalbox because recalbox is sleeker and officially includes Kodi.

    My ROMS are stored on my external hard drive and I can see them in recalbox, but now I am missing BIOS files for most of my games. Is there a thread (apologies if i missed it) or list where I can check which BIOS I need?

    My sega and snes games worked but I need BIOS for PlayStation and dreamcast.

    Also how do I bring up the emulator menu? I have a ps4 dualshock controlller plugged in and have mapped the hotkey button but nothing happens when I press it, nor when I hit ESC on my keyboard.

    Thanks

    0
  • Chakarn

    I googled most of the Bioses and checked the checksum with winmd5 to match the readme in the bios folder 🙂 Only hard to find bios was the one for gamecube - else is really easy - google "Console" Bios and you mostly just need to copy the files into the plain bios folder if not it is mentioned in the readme

    Hope this helps 🙂

    0
bios 199 where 27 find 23 correct 6
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

281
Online

79.6k
Users

20.9k
Topics

152.7k
Posts