Recalbox 7.0.1 on rails!

Here we go!

Recalbox 7.0.1 is on the launch ramp and motors are on.

15 days after 7.0, the 7.0.1 fix-release is ready to be launched. The update will be proposed automatically for the connected Recalboxes. For the others, there is a very simple solution, detailed below.

1. What has been fixed and what hasn't?

Given the importance of some of the bugs that have been reported, we had a choice to make:

Fix the most important ones and release a corrective version within 2 to 3 weeks.

Or correct everything that has been reported at the risk of delaying the release.

We opted for the first choice. And after a 10-day marathon, the majority of the problems are all fixed, and of course, all the most important ones are.

A few minor bugs are still there, and some emulators still have problems (ScummVM on Pi4 for example). The timeframe was too short to fix them all, especially since some of them require extensive testing, and/or the help of external developers who have already worked on these emulators.

All this will be improved and corrected in future versions.

2. How is the Update going?

For all connected Recalboxes, there will be nothing to do but... to turn on your Recalbox on 16/10/2020 after 9pm CET. The Update will be detected and proposed. As usual, open the "Update" menu with START will allow you to launch the download of the new version. The installation will start automatically afterwards.

For those whose Recalbox is not connected to the net, it is almost as simple:

Download the new image corresponding to your board. Do not unzip it.

Take out the SD card, and put it in a USB adapter on your computer.

Copy the file recalbox-***.img.xz to the /boot/update directory of the RECALBOX volume on the SD card.

to the /boot/update directory of the RECALBOX volume on the SD card. Replace the SD card in your board and turn on your Recalbox.

Wait for the installation to finish. It may take up to 10-12 minutes depending on the board/support. The first step of the progress bar can take a long time to light up, so be patient!

3. Where is the final change-log?

It is available here: https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md

No real comment to make on it. A few additions that we didn't have time to put in 7.0, but it's first of all a fix version with a lot of... fixes!

4. Acknowledgements

Thanks to the beta testers who had to deal with 4 beta-versions in less than 15 days, as well as to all the users who helped us, either by reporting problems we hadn't seen, or by testing to allow us to fix them, or both!