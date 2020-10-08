Where to find the Mame 2003 Plus .dat file?
Hello. I would like to know where in the system is located de mame 2003 plus dat file. Thanks.
barbudreadmon
@jorgemagana i think you are supposed to generate it from core options
acris
in
/bios/mame2003-plus/folder
@acris thanks
@barbudreadmon thanks
@barbudreadmon said in Where to find the Mame 2003 Plus .dat file?:
@jorgemagana i think you are supposed to generate it from core options
I would be interested to know if both Dats match, otherwise the generated Dat would be the correct one to pick.
I ask this because some games, now with 7, do not start in mame 2003 plus, tried yesterdey about 100 roms (that worked in 6.1.), and 3 of them return to main screen. I will check with the dat and clrmamepro.
@acris no, there is no dat file in this folder.
acris
it's a xlm file.
@barbudreadmon entered in the submenu (with L3), selected generate dat file, a message indicating writing file appears, but when I search for it in Windows, no dat file is founded.
@acris ok I will check it, thanks
@barbudreadmon @acris @paradadf I did the rebuild of the roms that do not run, later I wil try them in home, I'll keep you informed. Thans for your help!
@acris @barbudreadmon @paradadf
Update: tried the roms that I rebuilt and they worked! The games are: Renegade, Sheriff and Space Fever.
I will test more roms (got more than 1000 in MAME).
@jorgemagana good news. What's the name of the file created and/or where gets it created?
@paradadf it is a XML file in bios\Mame2003plus\
@jorgemagana thanks!