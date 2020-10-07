Bluetooth problem in RB 7.0

I have serious problems with bluetooth in the new version. Which is a pity because I ordered two brand new bluetooth 8bitdo controllers that will arrive tomorrow

I have a logitech K480 keyboard and a wireless XBox 360 controller. Both worked without problems on a raspi 3B running RB 6.1.1.

With RB 7.0 I'm no longer able to pair any of the two. For the XBox controller is says "pairing failed", for the keyboard it says "paired successfully" but the keyboard LED still blinks and the keyboard doesn't work.

I tested this with RB 7.0 on a raspberry 3B and on a 4 (2GB). The behavour is identical for both boards.

Any ideas?