Bluetooth testers wanted!

Well, as you may know, there are still some bluetooth issues in latest Recalbox releases, and we are always searching to improve our compatibility!

I made some tests today and I reached a point where all my five 8bitdo bluetooth controllers are reconnecting instantly whatever I do (reboot, stop/start/wake up controllers, ...)

Still, I got troubles with EmulationStation reporting false negatives (it says error when the controllers is paired successfully!) but before working on this issue, we need more tests from the community.

If you have troubles connecting or reconnecting your bluetooth controllers, please try the following method, and report here wheter it is better, equal or worst:

From an SSH console:

mount -o remount,rw /

nano /etc/modprobe.d/bluetooth.conf

Insert the following single line options bluetooth disable_ertm=Y

Then CRTL+S and CTRL+X to save and quit

Reboot your Recalbox

Run cat /sys/module/bluetooth/parameters/disable_ertm and check it returns Y .

and check it returns . Then test pairing, connecting or reconnecting your controllers!

Don't forget to report your result in this post. Thanks!

To remove the previous changes: