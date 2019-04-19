Bluetooth testers wanted!
Well, as you may know, there are still some bluetooth issues in latest Recalbox releases, and we are always searching to improve our compatibility!
I made some tests today and I reached a point where all my five 8bitdo bluetooth controllers are reconnecting instantly whatever I do (reboot, stop/start/wake up controllers, ...)
Still, I got troubles with EmulationStation reporting false negatives (it says error when the controllers is paired successfully!) but before working on this issue, we need more tests from the community.
If you have troubles connecting or reconnecting your bluetooth controllers, please try the following method, and report here wheter it is better, equal or worst:
From an SSH console:
mount -o remount,rw /
nano /etc/modprobe.d/bluetooth.conf
- Insert the following single line
options bluetooth disable_ertm=Y
- Then CRTL+S and CTRL+X to save and quit
- Reboot your Recalbox
- Run
cat /sys/module/bluetooth/parameters/disable_ertmand check it returns
Y.
- Then test pairing, connecting or reconnecting your controllers!
Don't forget to report your result in this post. Thanks!
To remove the previous changes:
mount -o remount,rw /
rm /etc/modprobe.d/bluetooth.conf
- Reboot your Recalbox
tocco93 last edited by
For me is equal
Tested:
PI2 with external Bluetooth adapter
2 wireless DS4
1 8bitdo nes pro ( won't reconnecting automatic in any case after reboot)
@bkg2k the system reported
N
@xHardcore try unpair the controllers and then pair again
@Bkg2k incredible work, the system is able to make my 8bitdo sn30 controllers longer, but I realized that when I pair two controls, sometimes a unpair and/or a delay in the controllers, did you succeed in provoking this? do you need the support file?
@azvarel nope I successfully paired up to five controllers. All controllers are still paired and reconnect instantly when I wake them up.
@Bkg2k =( here frozen and unpair a few times the controller two alone, I must be unlucky
I performed more tests, when two controllers are paired, one goes unpair and another works normal, and when testing them in isolation, they do not unpair
@azvarel Could it be possible for both controllers to have the same MAC address?
@bkg2k they have similar addresses, but they are not the same
chris72 last edited by
I use a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with a Raspi 3b+. With the internal bluetooth the controller didn't reconnect after rebooting. With an external Logilink Bluetooth Stick the controller will reconnect after reboot.
@Bkg2k the system continues to report
Nyou have any solution?
xHardcore last edited by xHardcore
@xhardcore Make sure you have an empty line under
options bluetooth disable\_ertm=Yin the file
/etc/modprobe.d/bluetooth.conf.
Go to the end of line and press return if not sure. Then save and reboot
@bkg2k now it worked, thank you
murmelbahn last edited by
Sorry but this didnt work for me:( I've logged in via SSH as root, maybe this is a problem?
@murmelbahn Can you try
options bluetooth disable_ertm=Y(w/o the backslash) ?
-
Alexander last edited by
For me is equal
PI3B with internal bluetooth
PI3B with internal bluetooth disabled, and external dongle "Plugable Technologies USB-BT4LE" attached
1 8bitdo SF30 Pro (latest firmware 1.30)
No changes or improvements for me:
Controller always takes about 5-10 seconds to connect the first time or after waking up.
Sometimes doesn't reconnect after waking up
Never reconnects after reboot
Hope this helps a bit
Scudmuffer last edited by
I have noticed that when pairing my bluetooth controller (GameSir G3s YES I KNOW IT HAS ISSUES IN THE COMPATIBILITY LIST) that it works flawlessly in emulation station. Once the emulators launch, however, there is no functionality at all. While testing some of these options I realized the only time I see the retroarch message "100% connected [insert controller here]" is when I send an SSH reboot or poweroff command.
I stopped emulation station as well to see if it was holding onto the bluetooth handshake, but never saw that message.
Looks like something is not pushing the bluetooth controls over to the launcher.
-
Voytex86 last edited by Voytex86
My config:
- Raspberry Pi 3 B+ with latest version of Recalbox OS (onboard Bluetooth and WiFi disabled)
- Retroflag NESPi CASE+ with "safe shutdown" scripts installed
- FEASYCOM FSC-BP119 100m USB Bluetooth Dongle (CSR8510A10 chipset)
- 8BitDo SN30 pro controller (dinput)
- Verbatim 32GB USB 2.0 drive as an external storage
- Retroflag USB controller
- USB keyboard
The system reports "Y", but my 8BitDo SN30 pro does not connect automatically after rebooting. So I have to turn it off and turn it on again while the system is already loaded in "main menu" - this is the only way to reconnect
When the controller is connected it works well during emulation.
How about editing the /etc/bluetooth/main.conf file?
newbell last edited by
The solution worked for me with a XBOX ONE S controller. I am able to move through recalbox menus.
My issue is that when I open any game from any system, the controller doesnt work. It only works when I am at recalbox menus.
Thanks.