PPSSPP Emulator and Waveshare Pi43 case controls

I think it is a bug, same games in RB6.1.1 worked fine. Here a bit more of information, maybe could be useful to develoers team.

Environment: raspberry pi 4, RB 7.0, 2 controllers connected to the GPIO port.

In all games I have tested: The joystick (up,down,left,right pulsations) are not recognized. Buttons for player 1 (B,A,R Y,X,L) works fine. When I enter to the configuration of the emulator with HK+B to remap, then I can navigate for the buttons but with the joystic 2 (Joy 1 is ignored)

I have delete the ppsspp configuration, copied old configuration from RB6.1.1 but nothing worked. Any solution?