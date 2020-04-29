Retroarch (libretro) emulators and Hi Res textures
-
For the life of me i cant figure out where to put high res textures for lr-mupen64plus (not mupen64plus)
I have all the retroarch settings configured for high res but im just not sure what folder its looking in for them. Does anyone know? Thanks in advance for any help you can offer. The Wiki only has instructions for mupen64 not lr-mupen64
-
barbudreadmon
@Zaphod read the libretro documentation : https://libretro.readthedocs.io/en/latest/library/mupen64plus/#hires-textures
-
@barbudreadmon I figured this out
./recalbox/share/bios/Mupen64plus/cache/THE LEGEND OF ZELDA_HIRESTEXTURES.htc
./recalbox/share/bios/Mupen64plus/cache/THE LEGEND OF ZELDA_MEMORYCACHE.htc
Those are the files it created from the folder I added (THE LEGEND OF ZELDA)
So the trick with recalbox is you have to create the folder structure and then it works.
Hopefully this helps someone.
-
@Zaphod those folders will be created automatically on the next version. Also for standalone mupen64plus core, although the path is different.
There are soooo many cores, and sooo many options and features (that change constantly), that we just can't manage eveything. It is always recommended to read the libretro docs or emulators documentation for power users. Our wiki is also editable by anyone
-
I just wanted to reply to make sure that the instructions are clear in this thread.
To use High Res textures with lr-mupen64plus (Libretro) and GlideN64 place you teture file in the following location.
/recalbox/share/bios/Mupen64plus/cache/NAME OF GAME_HIRESTEXTURES.htc
By default in Dragonblaze (6.x) this folder does not exist. You will need to create it (either through SSH or SCP/SFTP software). In future editions of RecalBox the folders will already exist.
Replace NAME OF GAME with the correct name (there are other tutorials out there to hep you identify this)
This is cASe SenSiTivE so please make sure the names is exactly correct.
once completed use the Libretro console (hotkey +B) and find the "Options" menu entry in the Quick Menu and find/enable "Use high resolution textures" you may alsy want to enable the high res alpha channel depending on your texture pack/game/etc. Then just restart the core (hotkey+A) and you should see the new textures.
-
@Zaphod would you know if leaving hires_textures in retroarch enabled by default, and not adding any hires textures to the folder would have any bad impact on the performance?
-
@paradadf
If the highres textures are not there but hires is enabled the emulator defaults to regular textures There is no hit to performance as far as I can tell. That being said i would not leave it enabled (as in by default in a recalbox image) for 2 reasons. 1) it will put a single error in GlideN64.log file and 2) its not correct.
If you have reached the point that you want to use high res textures, you should be familiar enough with your system to be able to open the retroarch in-game menu (hotkey+B) and enable them. Or at least read a wiki.
-
@Zaphod fair enough. Be aware that textures for standalone mupen64plus should be placed somewhere else. The directory will be created automatically as well on next version. I've never tested it though.
/recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/hires_texture
-
@paradadf
Yeah i figured that out on my journey. It works for standalone too but you have to edit the cfg instead of having the nice hotkey menu.
is the documentation wiki public? if not can I get access? I could do a writeup for this (and other things along the way)
-
@Zaphod github‘s wiki is open for anyone. I know there is ongoing work being done on gitbook as well, maybe @lionsquall can guide you there. Not sure how exactly that is being managed.
-
Just adding a note:
If you have a texture folder named "NAME OF GAME" and not a .htc file be sure the folder is named correctly and place the entire folder in;
/recalbox/share/bios/Mupen64plus/hires_texture/
The .htc file will be generated at when you launch the game (this can take a while so just let it sit there)
-
7.0 UPDATE
The folders already exist in 7.0 (as promised) and the rest of the instructions are still valid.