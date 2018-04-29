[SOFT] Arcade Manager : install overlays and manage roms in a user-friendly, fast and cross-platform GUI

Main features

Multi-platform, works on Windows, MacOS and Linux

User-friendly and easy to use interface

Download and install an overlay (bezel) pack , downloading only the files you need, for either Retropie or Recalbox

, downloading only the files you need, for either Retropie or Recalbox Manage rom files : copy specific roms from a romset, based on a games list remove unwanted roms keep only wanted roms

: Manage games lists files: download pre-set games list merge and split two files convert a DAT or INI file create a list based on an existing folder



Games lists

Several games list, for each emulator (FBA, MAME 2003/2010, AdvanceMAME), are provided:

Classics lists for each emulator, with only the best and well-known games : One "lite" version, containing about 50 games One "normal" version, containing between 200 and 250 games

A "lite" list, with only working games, no clones, and no console ports (PlayChoice 10, etc)

Each games list is is available in a "stick" (no analog controls) and "pad" (including analog controls) version.

Several other lists and filters are also provided, so you can customize your lists as you want.

They're just CSV files, so you can edit them by hand however you see fit.

User interface

A lot of work has been done on the interface, and the user experience. I hope it's easy to use, but if it's not, please file an issue describing your problem. I take user feedback very seriously, and I welcome any kind of feedback.

Download

The latest stable releases are available here: https://github.com/cosmo0/arcade-manager/releases/

Screenshots







