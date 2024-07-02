Recalbox 9.2.1 N64 Controller problem
-
adam0509 last edited by adam0509
So I updated to version 9.2.1
Reset the config
(fyi, I have a PowerA Xbox360 controller)
Everything work on other emulator.
On N64 nothing works with "MupenGlideMk2". On "Parallel" emulator it's ok.
I dig in the system file. I use an old "InputAutoCfg.ini" file, now it works.
(file is located in /recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64)
But :
- I have Z on Select button
- I have Start on L3 button
Everything was working on 9.1... what happened ?
-
adam0509 last edited by adam0509
Ok solved it
This concern is for the PowerA Xbox One Controller
It is labeled PowerA Xbox One Series X Controller in the config for some reason (?)
Button configuration on windows :
1 = A
2 = B
3 = X
4 = Y
5 = LB
6 = RB
7 = Select
8 = Start
9 = L3
10 = R3
11 = Xbox Guide
12 = Share
Button configuration on Linux/Recalbox :
0 = A
1 = B
2 = X
3 = Y
4 = LB
5 = RB
6 = Select
7 = Start
8 = L3
9 = R3
10 = Xbox Guide
11 = Share
This is the correct configuration to add to InputAutoCfg.ini :
[PowerA Xbox Series X Controller] A Button=button(0) AnalogDeadzone=4096,4096 AnalogPeak=32768,32768 B Button=button(2) C Button D=axis(4+) button(1) C Button L=axis(3-) button(3) C Button R=axis(3+) C Button U=axis(4-) DPad D=hat(0 Down) DPad L=hat(0 Left) DPad R=hat(0 Right) DPad U=hat(0 Up) L Trig=button(4) Mempak switch=button(11) R Trig=button(5) Rumblepak switch=button(12) Start=button(7) X Axis=axis(0-,0+) axis(0+,0-) Y Axis=axis(1-,1+) axis(1+,1-) Z Trig=axis(2+) mouse=False plugged=True plugin=2