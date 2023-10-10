Cannot override with .core.cfg
-
flip79 last edited by
Hi!
I'm trying to override this setting for Amiga 600:
uae4arm_resolution = "320x256"
So I put .core.cfg into /recalbox/share/roms/amiga600
with this simple content:
uae4arm_resolution = "640x256"
... but nothing changes
Am I doing anything wrong? The instructions on the wiki seem to be quite simple
Thank you in advance!
-
poppadum last edited by poppadum
@flip79 That's odd, as everything looks right to me.
I was able to get the following override working with the puae core:
puae_floppy_speed = "800"
I wonder if Retroarch is overriding the resolution somehow (I have bezels on, so the monitor stays in 1920x1080)?
It would be really useful if Recalbox logged the options it was passing through to Retroarch somewhere, but I can't find anything in the logs. The launch command doesn't mention
.core.cfgeither:
SHELL=/bin/sh RUNLEVEL=S PWD=/ _=/usr/bin/python SDL_VIDEO_GL_DRIVER=/usr/lib/libGLESv2.so HOME=/recalbox/share/system LANG=en_GB.UTF-8 SDL_NOMOUSE=1 TERM=linux label=RECALBOX SDL_VIDEO_EGL_DRIVER=/usr/lib/libEGL.so INIT_VERSION=sysvinit- SHLVL=3 CONSOLE=/dev/console PATH=/sbin:/usr/sbin:/bin:/usr/bin PREVLEVEL=N \ /usr/bin/retroarch \ -L /usr/lib/libretro/puae_libretro.so \ --config /recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch/retroarchcustom.cfg \ --appendconfig /recalbox/share_init/overlays/amiga600/amiga600.cfg|/recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch/retroarchcustom.cfg.overrides.cfg \ --set-shader scanline.glslp \ /recalbox/share/roms/amiga600/Arkanoid.zip
-
adam0509 last edited by
Maybe same problem as here :
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/30319/configuration-n64-glide/6?_=1697275006817