Hi, i have recalbox on ext. hdd, and it is possible to make it portable between two or more computers?

Recalbox is properly working(booting) only on one pc, after fresh install via raspberry pi imager.

When i take recalbox from PC1 and connected it to PC2, i got stuck on black screen after playing intro videos..

And when i want put recalbox back to PC1, i also got stuck on BS here too, and i must format hdd and make fresh install again..

im getting errors in recalbox.log:

Connected screen(s) / Max resolution / Fallback resolution lower than FullHD: eDP-1;1920x1080;1920x1080 Prefered screen HDMI-0 disconnected, fallback to first connected screen eDP-1 Force selected output eDP-1 to 1920x1080, disable others xrandr --output eDP-1 --mode 1920x1080 [ 25.27] [S92switch] [CONFIG] Starting S92switch [ 25.28] [S92switch] [CONFIG] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh [ STARTED ] [ 25.31] [S94manager] [MANAGER] Starting S94manager [ 25.31] [S94manager] [MANAGER] ... Starting manager v2 [2023/10/05 00:44:44.720] (ERROR) : [MQTT] Connexion to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation successful ! [2023/10/05 00:44:44.738] (ERROR) : [MQTT] Connexion to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-bluetooth successful ! [2023/10/05 00:44:44.764] (ERROR) : [Locale] Error getting executable path (received: emulationstation) [2023/10/05 00:44:45.044] (ERROR) : [PulseAudio] Invalid playbackname: auto [2023/10/05 00:44:45.097] (ERROR) : [Renderer] Error creating SDL window! Couldn't find matching GLX visual [2023/10/05 00:44:45.098] (ERROR) : [Renderer] Error creating SDL window! Couldn't find matching GLX visual [2023/10/05 00:44:45.098] (ERROR) : [Renderer] Error initializing the GL renderer.

PC1: Desktop, Nvidia RTX3090, AMD ryzen 9 5950x...

PC2: Laptop, Lenovo yoga, Intel cpu-integrated GPU only.

Is there problems with video drivers - can be installed drivers for both computers?

Thanks for reply.