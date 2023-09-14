Hi,

Although I configured my USB controller (SNES-style) with the correct buttons in the Recalbox menu, when starting PPSSPP emulator, the D-pad does not work.

I investigated a bit, and it seems that the PPSSPP emulator wrongly assigns the mapping for the D-pad. If I remap the controls in the hotkey+B menu, the controller works, but if I quit the emulator and restart again, the mapping is again lost and it will need to be reconfigured again.

How can I fix this issue permanently? Either, PPSSPP should remember the settings OR best, the mapping should correspond to the one in recalbox configuration to begin with.

My setup: Raspberry Pi 4 8GB, SSD boot, Recalbox 9.1

See the attached pictures with the initial configuration and the correct one.

Default config:



Correct config:

