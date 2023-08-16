Hello,

I'm using the PC Version of Recalbox 9.1 and I got a Problem.

In the Gamelist, Recalbox shows all Files that are in a Folder.

Example:

In Shared/Roms(internal)/Dreamcast I got a Folder named "Daytona USA"

In the Folder, there are the Files

Dayton USA.gdi

track01.bin

track02.raw

track03.bin

Recalbox 9.1 shows in the Gamelist ALL the Files (GDI,Bin,Raw) in the Folder, Recalbox 6.0 for Example only shows the Dayton USA.gdi File.

So is there a possibility that Recalbox 9.1 only shows the Dayton USA.gdi File in the Gamelist too ?

In the old Versions of Recalbox there was the possibility to edit the es_systems.cfg file to hide files, but so far that I know you can do that in the new Versions of Recalbox anymore.

Why is this so ?

Did I have to hide the unwanted Files by Hand now ?

Did you know how much Work this will be for over 200 Games ?

Or is there maybe a Way (I can't find any) to hide these unwanted Files automatically