Hi everyone, new here Been using Recalbox on a Pi4 with a Pi2SCART for a while and also just got a RGB Dual.

I'm in love with old school games since 1990 and so I have to play them on old school monitors and television sets obviously

Most things work great. But I' struggling with setting up SCUMMVM or for example DOOM to run in the original resolution of 320x200 pixels. They seem to always run in 320x240 resolution resulting in black bars on top or bottom, even on my CRT VGA connected monitors.

Is there a way to change this? I have tried to add custom resolutions and applying that (as explained in the manual) to ScummVM but could not get it to work. I wonder if it even works for ScummVM?

Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks and greets