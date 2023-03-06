System was working well at v8, but I allowed it to update. Now my controller works only in the menus but any game it will not work.

I have a Rpi4 in a commodore 64 (the board was dead and is sitting on a shelf for later repair) with a keyrah. I'm using a Sony Playstation 3 clone joystick (schwann).

I've checked the "Main Menu" "Controller Settings" and the input p1 is configured to "Sony Playstation(r)3 Controller". I've run through the configuration again setting the buttons. However the Keyrah and keyboard come out as the game controller which... well lets just say playing a Gameboy game with a c64 keyboard isn't ideal.

Any ideas here?