Hello to all,
i have a rpi 3B+ with an official raspberry 7" Touchscreen (V1.1) attached to it.
i installed the most recent recalbox 8.1 on it and after adding "dtoverlay=vc4-kms-dsi-7inch" to the recalbox-user-config.txt ecerything works fine, except that the video output is upside down. I tried to add the following parameters to the config without success:
lcd_rotate=2
display_rotate=2
display_lcd_rotate=2
dtoverlay=vc4-kms-dsi-7inch,invertx=1,inverty=1
dtoverlay=vc4-kms-dsi-7inch,invertx=true,inverty=true
dtoverlay=vc4-kms-dsi-7inch,invertx,inverty
I already searched the web but cant get my problem solved.
fun fact: when i attach an older rpi2 with a clean install of the most recent recalbox os for rpi2 (i think 8.0) to the display, it works out of the box without adding vc4-kms-dsi-7inch to the config.txt and display_rotate=2 works great.
Any help on this one is appreciated.
thx in advance.
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@mtd said in Rotate output on official 7 raspberry display:
ecerything works fine, except that the video output is upside down.
Just rotate the whole Pi 180 degrees !
thought about that, but unfortunately the cables for the monitor interface are to short to turn the mainboard of the Monitor.
i could resolve the Problem by adding the following to /boot/cmdline.txt "video=DSI-1:800x480@60,rotate=180". just appended it to the end of the line.
works only in combination with "dtoverlay=vc4-kms-dsi-7inch" in the config.txt
