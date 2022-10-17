Hello to all,

i have a rpi 3B+ with an official raspberry 7" Touchscreen (V1.1) attached to it.

i installed the most recent recalbox 8.1 on it and after adding "dtoverlay=vc4-kms-dsi-7inch" to the recalbox-user-config.txt ecerything works fine, except that the video output is upside down. I tried to add the following parameters to the config without success:

lcd_rotate=2

display_rotate=2

display_lcd_rotate=2

dtoverlay=vc4-kms-dsi-7inch,invertx=1,inverty=1

dtoverlay=vc4-kms-dsi-7inch,invertx=true,inverty=true

dtoverlay=vc4-kms-dsi-7inch,invertx,inverty

I already searched the web but cant get my problem solved.

fun fact: when i attach an older rpi2 with a clean install of the most recent recalbox os for rpi2 (i think 8.0) to the display, it works out of the box without adding vc4-kms-dsi-7inch to the config.txt and display_rotate=2 works great.

Any help on this one is appreciated.

thx in advance.