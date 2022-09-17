@davidb2111 said in Recalbox 8.1.1-Electron: Wifi not connecting:

Hi @calicoskies Could you setting 00 (double zero) as region in recalbox-backup.conf and recalbox.conf ?

First one is located in BOOT partition whereas second one is in SHARE partition.

I'm curious - Could you please explain why you had to edit these 2 Files and what Country 00 is ?

Becaus here

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/network/wifi/wifi-country-code

no Country with the code 00 is listed ?

And why did we had to edit these 2 Files ?

I though if you got the right Image, Recalbox works "Out of the Box" ?

Look here

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/network/wifi/enable-wifi

how easy it is to enable WiFi.

So why are there Problems at all ?

@ CalicoSkies

Did you use 2,4 Ghz or 5 Ghz WiFi ?

I suggest you use 2,4 Ghz because this works better.

So use 2, 4 Ghz Wifi, set the the WiFi Region to the Region you're living in (like you already did) an try to connect to the Network with WPS like it's described here

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/network/wifi/enable-wifi