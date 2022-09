Hi

My setup consist of a RPi 3B + Recalbox 8..1.1 + RGB Dual HAT. I'm outputing video via VGA to an arcade monitor and the video works fine.

My problem is with the audio and the 3.5 jack. I want to output audio via the 3.5 jack, but I'm unable to hear anything. I know that the output works on RPi and the audioo cable is ok, since other retro OS outputs audio with no problem.

My Recalbox audio settings are:

"Force sound on jack" = "On" under REALBOX RGB DUAL settings

"Aufdio Mode" = "Music Only" under SOUND SETTINGS->AUDIO MODE

"Output Device" = "Analog Stereo Output" under SOUND SETTINGS->OUTPUT DEVICE

but nothing comes out form the jack, nor on the menus nor on the games. I have also tried all comubinations of these settings, but nothing works.

On the logs I see some error coming from the audio.device name from recalbox.conf:

1980/01/01 02:00:26.934] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Connected to PulseAudio server.

[1980/01/01 02:00:26.934] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Connection to PulseAudio complete.

[1980/01/01 02:00:26.935] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Enumerating Sinks

[1980/01/01 02:00:26.935] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Sink #0 alsa_output.platform-bcm2835_audio.analog-stereo found.

[1980/01/01 02:00:26.935] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Port analog-output - Analog Output

[1980/01/01 02:00:26.935] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Enumerating Cards.

[1980/01/01 02:00:26.936] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Initialized.

[1980/01/01 02:00:26.936] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Switching to jack

[1980/01/01 02:00:26.937] (ERROR) : [PulseAudio] Invalid playbackname: jack

[1980/01/01 02:00:26.937] (WARN!) : [PulseAudio] Invalid sink or card:

So "jack" does not seem a valid option, contrary to what I see on recalbox.conf:

'## Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack)

audio.device=auto

I also tried "auto", but same log errors:

[1980/01/01 02:00:27.209] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Initialized.

[1980/01/01 02:00:27.209] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Switching to auto

[1980/01/01 02:00:27.209] (ERROR) : [PulseAudio] Invalid playbackname: auto

[1980/01/01 02:00:27.209] (WARN!) : [PulseAudio] Invalid sink or card:

Any idea what I'm doing wrong? What are the valid audio.device values, and which one sets the audio to the 3.5 jack?

Thanks!