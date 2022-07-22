Hey guys, i found this topic

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/8689/script-clcd-display-on-recalbox

And ive been trying since yesterday to get this thing working on a pi4 as i got it working on Pi OS but wanted it for recalbox but idk if its just outdated as it was last mentioned for a pi3 or what but does anyone or can anyone give a updated tutorial on this by chance as there is legit nothing on google about this except for when on pi.

I tried this instructions from this topic but get errors during script install and manual dont work and says im missing Dev i2c-1 stuff but ive followed instructions to the letter and just nothing.

Would appreciate any help, thank you.