@leo_lgoes said in How to quit the game (and go back to ES) with the Wii Recalbox 8.0.1 ?:

Hi Everyone, How to quit the game (and go back to ES) with the Wii Recalbox 8.0.1 ?

You cant.

It appears to be a bug, and when i questioned on Discord if this was being fixed in 8.1 I was told no. Seems bizarre to leave this unresolved, as anyone testing even 1 game would see they couldnt exit. Can only assume it may be an emu issue and not a config issue that IS fixable, hence no fix in 8.1

My memory is hazy, but I think a Google / Reddit search mentioned something about attaching a keyboard and a ceretain button on that could exit the games.