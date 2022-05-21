GUO HUA PS3 Gamepad wont work with bluetooth
sismo99 last edited by sismo99
time ago i bought several ps3 controllers that worked great (internal they where SHANWAN) but now i ordered another lot from the same seller and when i tried out the result that they wont connect via BT, they work great via usb but wwhen i disconnect from the cable they wont connnect an the appear as GUO HUA
i tried all the drivers from recalbox.conf and nothing
i found similar problems in this post hope you can help me
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26276/recalbox-8-0-2-rpi4-2gb-rev-1-5-bluetooth-issues (He has the exact same problem)
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26463/probleme-manette-guo-hua-ps3
but there is no solution hope you can help me
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@sismo99
Are these
https://www.amazon.com/Controller-Wireless-6-axis-Playstation-Charging/dp/B083TKJ9JH/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
the Controllers you bought ?
If yes, have you read the Customer Reviews with 1, 2 or 3 Stars ?
Sometimes Bluetooth on these Pads didn't even work with the Sony PS3, so why should it work with Recalbox ?
Here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/controllers/ps3-controllers-drivers
it says Recalbox works with Official, Shanwan and Gasia Sony PS3 Controllers, but there is no word about a "Guo Hua" Controller.
By the Way,
Wikipedia describes "Guo Hua" as a Chinese former professional snooker player.
Translated in English "Guo Hua" means "traditional Chinese Painting".
But it seems there is no "Guo Hua" Manufacture who produces Sony PS3 Bluetooth Gamepads.
It's not personal, but why is everyone now trying to connect a Bluetooth-Controller to Recalbox ?
Just look around this Board and see how many Problems they got.
In the old Days we didn't have some fancy Bluetooth, our Controllers were connected with a Cabel to our Sega-, Nintendo- and Sony-Consoles and nobody did complain about that.
So why not simply buy an USB-Controller (I'm using a Logitech F310 Gamepad), connect it to your Recalbox-Hardware (Rasperry Pi, PC or something else) and play ?
This works fine for me since years.
And if you don't like the Logitech Pad there are others you can choose from.
And even if you want a special Gamepad for every System you have on your Recalbox (for example one for Sega, one for Sony, one for Nintendo) you can do that.
Just turn your Recalbox off, remove one Gampad, connect another one, turn your Recalbox on (maybe you have to configure the Buttons) and play.
It's way easier and faster as to play around with a Bluetooth-Pad that, in the End, didn't work at all.