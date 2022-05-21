@sismo99

Are these

https://www.amazon.com/Controller-Wireless-6-axis-Playstation-Charging/dp/B083TKJ9JH/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8

the Controllers you bought ?

If yes, have you read the Customer Reviews with 1, 2 or 3 Stars ?

Sometimes Bluetooth on these Pads didn't even work with the Sony PS3, so why should it work with Recalbox ?

Here

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/controllers/ps3-controllers-drivers

it says Recalbox works with Official, Shanwan and Gasia Sony PS3 Controllers, but there is no word about a "Guo Hua" Controller.

By the Way,

Wikipedia describes "Guo Hua" as a Chinese former professional snooker player.

Translated in English "Guo Hua" means "traditional Chinese Painting".

But it seems there is no "Guo Hua" Manufacture who produces Sony PS3 Bluetooth Gamepads.

It's not personal, but why is everyone now trying to connect a Bluetooth-Controller to Recalbox ?

Just look around this Board and see how many Problems they got.

In the old Days we didn't have some fancy Bluetooth, our Controllers were connected with a Cabel to our Sega-, Nintendo- and Sony-Consoles and nobody did complain about that.

So why not simply buy an USB-Controller (I'm using a Logitech F310 Gamepad), connect it to your Recalbox-Hardware (Rasperry Pi, PC or something else) and play ?

This works fine for me since years.

And if you don't like the Logitech Pad there are others you can choose from.

And even if you want a special Gamepad for every System you have on your Recalbox (for example one for Sega, one for Sony, one for Nintendo) you can do that.

Just turn your Recalbox off, remove one Gampad, connect another one, turn your Recalbox on (maybe you have to configure the Buttons) and play.

It's way easier and faster as to play around with a Bluetooth-Pad that, in the End, didn't work at all.