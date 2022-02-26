Recalbox 8.0.2 - Rpi4 2Gb Rev 1.5 - Bluetooth Issues
Hi all.
I bought a new rpi4 2gb and had lots of troubles. After asking the vendor, he confirmed that rpi4 2gb has moved from v1.4 to v1.5.
This is perhaps the cause of all the issues i had:
1- I tried to use my old 7.2.2 recalbox image on the new purchased pi, it threw "bad .elf" file with a black screen without even launching recalbox.
2- I donwloaded the new 8.0.2 recalbox version and burnt it. I then proceeded to run it on my new rpi4 2gb (version 1.5) and everything seems to be fine.
3- When I try to pair my BT controller (PS3) as usual, the recalbox refuses to pair.
4- I have tried to change the controller and none of the 4 I have work (different vendors).
5- I have edited recalbox.conf and tried all different driver combos (shanwan, bluez, official). None work.
6- Audio using bluetooth seems to work. Recalbox connect to my BT speaker.
Any clue or guidance on this? Do you have any problem similar to this?
Thanks in advance.
Updated rpi4 firmware and did a new clean install of recalbox 8.0.2.
Nothing included but the base install...no bios, no roms, nothing.
Tried to pair Bt controller without any avail. No driver worked (shanwan, official or bluez). ERT was disabled.
Attached the recalbox.conf if its usable. This is the log of the process:
Installed recalbox 8.0.2 (clean and clear installation, no bios, no rom, nothing on it but the default installation)
Now on to try to pair the controllers, the process will be as follows:
a) Connect controller (PS3 clone) with cable to the rpi4 2gb v1.5
b) Controller starts to blink (4 leds), recalbox notifies "GUO HUA PS· Gamepad has been plugged in."
c) Press P3 Button (central one) for five seconds -> Leds change from 4 leds blinking to only 2 leds blinking
d) Disconnect controller form the rpi, recalbox notifies "GUO HUA PS· Gamepad has been unplugged!"
e) All four leds start to blink in the hope of pairing (it previously on recalbox 7.2.2 only took two seconds to stop blinking and pair)
Lets go!
- Try to pair BT controller with a base recalbox --> FAILED
- Edit recalbox.conf and reboot before trying again -> FAILED
-------------- D - Controllers -----------------
Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers
controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1
Enable ERTM
controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0
Please enable only one of these
-------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------
##Enable PS3 controllers support
controllers.ps3.enabled=1
Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan
bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis
shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
controllers.ps3.driver=bluez
- Change to official driver -> FAILED
-------------- D - Controllers -----------------
Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers
controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1
Enable ERTM
controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0
Please enable only one of these
-------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------
##Enable PS3 controllers support
controllers.ps3.enabled=1
Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan
bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis
shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
controllers.ps3.driver=official
- Change to shanwan driver -> FAILED
-------------- D - Controllers -----------------
Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers
controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1
Enable ERTM
controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0
Please enable only one of these
-------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------
##Enable PS3 controllers support
controllers.ps3.enabled=1
Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan
bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis
shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
controllers.ps3.driver=shanwan
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@countertop said in Recalbox 8.0.2 - Rpi4 2Gb Rev 1.5 - Bluetooth Issues:
1- I tried to use my old 7.2.2 recalbox image on the new purchased pi, it threw "bad .elf" file with a black screen without even launching recalbox.
2- I donwloaded the new 8.0.2 recalbox version and burnt it. I then proceeded to run it on my new rpi4 2gb (version 1.5) and everything seems to be fine.
Where did the old 7.2.2 image come from ?
Is this realy an image for the Raspbery Pi 4?
If the old 7.2.2 image was not for the Pi 4, did you try an old Recalbox Image made especiallyfor Pi 4?
Look at the Chat
4 If this works the fault lies within Recalbox 8
