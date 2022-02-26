Hi all.

I bought a new rpi4 2gb and had lots of troubles. After asking the vendor, he confirmed that rpi4 2gb has moved from v1.4 to v1.5.

This is perhaps the cause of all the issues i had:

1- I tried to use my old 7.2.2 recalbox image on the new purchased pi, it threw "bad .elf" file with a black screen without even launching recalbox.

2- I donwloaded the new 8.0.2 recalbox version and burnt it. I then proceeded to run it on my new rpi4 2gb (version 1.5) and everything seems to be fine.

3- When I try to pair my BT controller (PS3) as usual, the recalbox refuses to pair.

4- I have tried to change the controller and none of the 4 I have work (different vendors).

5- I have edited recalbox.conf and tried all different driver combos (shanwan, bluez, official). None work.

6- Audio using bluetooth seems to work. Recalbox connect to my BT speaker.

Any clue or guidance on this? Do you have any problem similar to this?

Thanks in advance.