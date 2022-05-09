@julianpoker said in locate .trash folder (or however it calls) to gain sd space.:

I erase more than 15 gbs of roms that, obviously, I want to recover like blank space on my sd.

Sorry, but I don't understand what you mean.

1.) You deleted 15 GB of your ROM-Files and now you want them back ?

or

2. ) You deleted 15 GB of your ROM-Files and want to be sure that they are gone because you need more free Diskspace ?

So what do you made think that there is some "Trash Folder" on Recalbox ?

Just look at this old Thread:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/14871/i-accidentally-deleted-some-zip-files-how-can-i-find-them-back

If there is no "Undelete" Option than there is no Trash Folder in which the deleted Files are kept.

Did you check your Disk Space before and after you deleted the Files ?

If there is more free Disk Space available after you deleted some Files than you can be sure that the Files are gone for god.

In Recalbox you can check your Discspace.

Got to Main Menu -> Sytem Settings