locate .trash folder (or however it calls) to gain sd space.
Hi guys,
I´ve made a search on the forum, tutorials and google but i cannot find anything clear about it.
I erase more than 15 gbs of roms that, obviously, I want to recover like blank space on my sd.
I supposed that it have to be a "trash" folder or anything like that. Could U tell me how to access and empty?
I deleted those roms from the W10 explorer. Maybe If I´d deleted from WinSCP would be permanently erased????
Thx in advance.
Best
J.
@julianpoker said in locate .trash folder (or however it calls) to gain sd space.:
I erase more than 15 gbs of roms that, obviously, I want to recover like blank space on my sd.
Sorry, but I don't understand what you mean.
1.) You deleted 15 GB of your ROM-Files and now you want them back ?
or
2. ) You deleted 15 GB of your ROM-Files and want to be sure that they are gone because you need more free Diskspace ?
So what do you made think that there is some "Trash Folder" on Recalbox ?
Just look at this old Thread:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/14871/i-accidentally-deleted-some-zip-files-how-can-i-find-them-back
If there is no "Undelete" Option than there is no Trash Folder in which the deleted Files are kept.
Did you check your Disk Space before and after you deleted the Files ?
If there is more free Disk Space available after you deleted some Files than you can be sure that the Files are gone for god.
In Recalbox you can check your Discspace.
Got to Main Menu -> Sytem Settings
Hi @alvin,
First of all, thx for the quick answer
I deleted 15 gb of rom-files and I want to be sure they´re gone. Right.
Excuse me if my english is not so good. Sorry! I explain myself:
I had an image of 32 GBs on a 64 sd card. I didn´t want the rom-files but the config and option systems was good so I used it, erasing most of rom-files and adding some new. I´ve checked the rom files and it´s like 10 Gbs aprox.
I was saving the image (security), and I noticed that the working time on diskimager was tooo long so with the uncompleted process (80% aprox) , I´ve checked the size and it was 34 gbs So I supposed that the rom-files weren´t gone permanently when I erased.
On my System Settings appears 8/27 GB (30%)
I don´t understand anything
Thx for your time
Best
J.
Zing
I had an image of 32 GBs on a 64 sd card.
Download and install the latest official version, do not download images from dubious websites:
https://www.recalbox.com/download/
If you are using an unofficial image as is the case, you are not entitled to forum support, and if you had done the correct procedure, you would not have this problem. It has no "recycle bin", what you have is a problem of using an unofficial image of a smaller size than your SD card.
Zing