Hi,

I´ve modified the es_ssytems.cfg on /etc/emulationstation to create custom collections (systems). SHMUPS, on this case, for example.

The new systems (or collections) appears on systems view, I´ve included correctly games with videosnaps and boxes, but... when I tried to launch it looks that retroarch don´t work.

It goes to system splash screen and go back to gamelist view. Nothing happens.

I´ve configured the core and emulator. I´ve tried with all cores (all are arcade games, so I´ve tried all mames and fbneo) but.... nothing happens. Can´t launch any game.

Any idea?

Thx in advance.

Best,

J.