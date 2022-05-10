Can´r launch any game on custom systems
julianpoker last edited by julianpoker
Hi,
I´ve modified the es_ssytems.cfg on /etc/emulationstation to create custom collections (systems). SHMUPS, on this case, for example.
The new systems (or collections) appears on systems view, I´ve included correctly games with videosnaps and boxes, but... when I tried to launch it looks that retroarch don´t work.
It goes to system splash screen and go back to gamelist view. Nothing happens.
I´ve configured the core and emulator. I´ve tried with all cores (all are arcade games, so I´ve tried all mames and fbneo) but.... nothing happens. Can´t launch any game.
Any idea?
Thx in advance.
Best,
J.
Zing Global moderator Translator
Any idea?
Download and install the latest official version if you want support, and don't open any more posts until you do.
In your posts it is possible to see that you are using an outdated unofficial image, that's why you have so many problems:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26851/change-fav-icon-on-gamelist-on-recalbox-6-1-1
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26882/locate-trash-folder-or-however-it-calls-to-gain-sd-space