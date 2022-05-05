Change fav icon on gamelist on Recalbox 6.1.1
-
julianpoker last edited by
Hi guys,
Nice to meet U. It´s my first time on recalbox. I´m making a vertical arcade on raspberry 3b+ and the image that I´ve downloaded (there was no so many choices on vertical) was recalbox.
It´s fine. I like to custom almost evertyhing. I´ve change a lot of things, but there´s something that I can´t find.
On gamelist, a little custom system icon appears everytime I mark a game like favourite on the left side. I don´t really like this too much, beacuse in a sooo small size, U can´t see the system. Just a "thing".
I´d really like to substitute by a star or something like that.
I don´t think that must be a "theme" thing because I have 4 themes and is the same for all of them.
So... I wanted to ask U if this is ordinary on this version of recalbox... if there´s something that the guy who made the image did, and in any case, if I can change it.
Thx in advance
Best
J.
-
johnyroy1 last edited by
@julianpoker
I'm also curious as to how I might do this. If you discover a solution, please let me know.
-
Oswego last edited by Oswego
@julianpoker
Recalbox 8.x +next-pixel :
./recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/themes/recalbox-next/favorites/data/console.svg
-
Zing Global moderator Translator