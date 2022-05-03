Hello all,

I installed recalbox few days ago, and tried PSP game Ridge racer.

Everything was great for a while and then it start stuttering.

I found that the cpu was very hot, and I bought argon one case.

Unfortunately I am not able to get the cooler (ventilator) to be enabled.

I got always this error:

# Traceback (most recent call last): File "/recalbox/scripts/argonone/argononed.py", line 9, in <module> bus = smbus.SMBus(1) FileNotFoundError: [Errno 2] No such file or directory

I tried reboot, then setup argonone-config to put cooler always on, but still, it just does not work. The same error appears.

Select fan mode: 1. Always on 2. Adjust to temperatures (55C, 60C, and 65C) 3. Customize behavior 4. Cancel NOTE: You can also edit /recalbox/share/system/argononed.conf directly Enter Number (1-4):1 Restarting script /recalbox/scripts/argonone/argononed.py ... Script /recalbox/scripts/argonone/argononed.py not running Starting script /recalbox/scripts/argonone/argononed.py ... /etc/init.d/S99argononed [RESTARTED] Fan always on. # Traceback (most recent call last): File "/recalbox/scripts/argonone/argononed.py", line 9, in <module> bus = smbus.SMBus(1) FileNotFoundError: [Errno 2] No such file or directory

Despite I tried to search on forum, I did not find help. Most links are to "https://www.argon40.com/learn/index.php/2020/03/10/argon-one-installation-guide-for-recalbox/" which does not exists anymore - "404" error.

Can someone help me?