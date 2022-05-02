Help required porting the BBC Micro emulator
SuperBadger77 last edited by
Hi,
I'm trying to get help in porting the fantastic BBC Micro emulator to other distros. The repo for it on Recalbox is currently private. I'm looking to see if this can be shared so it can be used by other distros. I've raised a ticket on ArkOS: https://github.com/christianhaitian/arkos/issues/511 and also raised this in the Recalbox discord but not got any response: https://discord.com/channels/438014472049917953/438796001059274784/969922038082990090.
Is there anyne who could assist in making the repo public or sharing it?
Thanks
Rik
Zing Global moderator Translator
@SuperBadger77 From what I understand here:
Only @Bkg2k can help you.