I didn't notice when it changed, but the select button used to have a different function (when in gamelists) before being a "Show Favorites Only" button. It used to be kinda like the Start button currently is.

My point is - I used to delete roms from that menu, among other small functions. This option seems to be missing from the "new Start button menu".

Is there a way to delete roms while in gamelists? The only option I have currently is Hide.