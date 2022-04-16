How to get the Old Select Button functions from 6.X?
skankster last edited by
I didn't notice when it changed, but the select button used to have a different function (when in gamelists) before being a "Show Favorites Only" button. It used to be kinda like the Start button currently is.
My point is - I used to delete roms from that menu, among other small functions. This option seems to be missing from the "new Start button menu".
Is there a way to delete roms while in gamelists? The only option I have currently is Hide.
The delete feature is being rework currently
skankster last edited by
@pitch64 Thank you for the super quick response! I'll wait for the new function.