Hi people, I have one problem with GlideN64 because it's show a black bar at bottom. TV 16:9 Rpi3 Screen to 640x480. With others emulators works fine, I get a full screen game (Sorry for my english).

Now, when I enable FB emulation any game show in full screen but appears pixelated. If I disable it, games show fine but with the black bar...

Here's my mupen64plus.cfg (If anyone has a updated or better settings please tell me the changes, thanks!