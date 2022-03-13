Hey Community

As this is my first post I would like to start by saying hi to the community.

I am trying to build myself a system for an old PC I have, ive been messing around for a few days now and i`m getting on okay however im having some scraper issues where it freezes forcing me to turn the computer off and back on, after doing that when I run the scraper again all I get is a black screen. After leaving the system on overnight thinking it may be doing something in the background alas not and the remaining systems have not been scraped.

Anyway ....

My thought was if I scrape 1 system at a time and then copy the media folder from within the relevant rom folder I could then just copy that folder back from where it came after a clean flash of Recalbox.

However ....

When I do that the images do not appear, ive had a quick look to see if I can see some kind of config file but im missing something.

Any advice would be highly appreciated at this time