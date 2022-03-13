Rom Images From Scraper
-
smokinph03nix last edited by
Hey Community
As this is my first post I would like to start by saying hi to the community.
I am trying to build myself a system for an old PC I have, ive been messing around for a few days now and i`m getting on okay however im having some scraper issues where it freezes forcing me to turn the computer off and back on, after doing that when I run the scraper again all I get is a black screen. After leaving the system on overnight thinking it may be doing something in the background alas not and the remaining systems have not been scraped.
Anyway ....
My thought was if I scrape 1 system at a time and then copy the media folder from within the relevant rom folder I could then just copy that folder back from where it came after a clean flash of Recalbox.
However ....
When I do that the images do not appear, ive had a quick look to see if I can see some kind of config file but im missing something.
Any advice would be highly appreciated at this time
-
Alvin last edited by
@smokinph03nix said in Rom Images From Scraper:
However ....
When I do that the images do not appear, ive had a quick look to see if I can see some kind of config file but im missing something.
-
After you copy the folder, did you refresh your Gamelist ?
Main Menu -> UI Settings -> Refresh Gamelist
-
Since Recalbox 6 the Scraper always gave me Trouble in all Versions of Recalbox.
I didn't know what's Recalbox 8 Standard Scraper is, because I'm still using Recalbox 6, but in Version 6 and 7 they used Screenscraper.fr.
This Scraper is so slow and gave me a lot of Trouble to because (like they sometimes say on their Website) there are too many People there who want to scrap their games.
The other Scraper the offered in the old Versions of Recalbox "MAMEDB" and "THEGAMESDB" didn't work well either.
So for scraping Games I'm using the ARRM Scraper
http://www.jujuvincebros.fr/wiki/arrm/doku.php?id=download-en
This works fine, because you can choose different Sources from where you can scrap your Games.
-
-
smokinph03nix last edited by
@alvin said in Rom Images From Scraper:
After you copy the folder, did you refresh your Gamelist ?
Yes just tried that and it made no difference