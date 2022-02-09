Very new user here. I just figured out how to open recalbox manager on my phone.

My recalbox connected to the internet the day I got it as far as I know. I am trying to connect now so I can enter the script for the safe shut down feature on the Retroflag NesPi + case I just installed. Under network settings my status says "not connected", however there is an IP address available and I am able to connect to my recalbox via my smartphone when I type the IP address into the search bar. Any help would be appreciated.