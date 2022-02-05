unable to reset hotkeys recalbox 8.0.2
Casual_bean
I just moved from batocera to recalbox, and I wanted to disable the shader hotkeys via the retroarchcustom.cfg file. However, every time I make the shader hotkeys "nul", and then play a game, the config resets back to normal. Is there a way to permanently change the hotkeys?
RustyMG
Um, shaders are disabled by default in the settings Im sure?
You mean so if your playing a game, you cant accidentally hit some wild key combo on your joypad that enables or cycles thru them?