UNSOLVED MAME appears to be broken in Recalbox 8.
Hi all, thought I was going crazy so did some checking today to ensure I was correct.
I setup a clean 7.22 install on my Pi4 on a spare 32gb microSD, and have every single bios file for every emulator.
I then copied over all my MAME games and folders, and tried my 66 working light gun games in MAME (I have them in their own dedicated sub folder).
Every single game worked, with some obviously requiring me to go into settings and ensure the 2010 or 2015 emulator is their default when running (eg Area 51, Point Blank).
I then did an online update to 8.02, and now of those 66, 43 do not now work. Literally, only a third of the games now work when all I have done, is update to Recalbox 8.
The games still attempt to use the cores as defined under 7.22, so it looks like the only way to use MAME is to re install the old version.
And its not obscure games that arent working - its games including Area 51, Point Blank, Point Blank 2, Lethal Enforcer etc.
Can anyone confirm what has happened ?
Many thanks.
@rustymg iam not familiar with mame, but in the documentation is the standard mame Core the LIBRETRO-MAME 2003-Plus and your Romset should match with one of these ROMSET MAME 0.78-0.188
Have you create for the MAME2010 and 2015 Roms subfolders?
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/arcade/mame/libretro-mame-2015
┣ recalbox
┃ ┣ share
┃ ┃ ┣ roms
┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ mame
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame 2015
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ game.zip
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ game
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ game.chd
@rollbrett Hi, as mentioned, everything worked perfectly in 7.22 (and in Recalbox 6 as well) - everything.
It was only when I went to Recalbox 8, the working games suddenly stopped working.
Also, that documentation isnt correct for the Pi. You simply highlight your game, press "hotkey" and A, and change the default emulator for the game from the default (2003plus) to the required core, eg 2010 or 2015, and that change is saved out in the gamelist.xml file.
Definitely looks like MAME is broken in Recalbox 8 unless something radical has changed that Im not aware of with MAME.
Same problem!!
Not working a lot of lightgun games that have worked until update.allnroms verified and fitting on mame version
I. E. Nycaptor, lethal justice, crossbow, chiller, Cheyenne, under fire and so on. about 80%.
Only still working are jurassic Park and alien gun
@lucatort I had a reply on Discord.
Poster said that most lighgun games dont work if you have the Dolphin bar plugged in, in the same way the PS1 light gun games in 7.22 didnt work if you had the Dolphin bar plugged in.
Im going to unplug it today and try the same games.
IF they work, looks like MAME will need fixed in the next release.
@rustymg
thank you very much for the update. I don't know if I understand correctly: so if I start the roms without dolphin bar and then, after the start ,I connect it, the roms work? and can I use the lightgun?
to think that I was behind it for days!
@lucatort No, apparently the only way to play those games is with a joypad - FAR from ideal, as I only bought the Dolphin to play Point Blank and Lethal Enforcers - both of which now do not work with it!
BUT, I have still to test the theory, and will unplug the bar and try the games as soon as possible.
@rustymg if it's could help you, please consider that point blank (my favorites one) game series and lethal enforce are well emulated and playable on psx emulator of recalbox. Consider also Naomi games are very pretty. I'd like to continue run mame for older games like exidy ones (crossbow, Cheyenne etc). If it will start to works again I complete my working collection of lightgun with more than 100 roms.
Stay well and thanks