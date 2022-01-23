Hi,

I use the PC version of Recalbox on a NUC via a usb stick, but everytime I have to go in the BIOS to disable Secure Boot, and once I finish using Realbox, go back in BIOS to enable Secure Boot to get my Windows 11 loading.

I know that Debian and forks (like ubunutu, mint) are supporting Secure Boot, and I was even be able to make a Pop_OS (that doesn't officialy support SB) booting thanks to a tutorial.

I'm wondering if a modification of EFI on the RB USB stick could make it booting without disabling Secure Boot (like Pop_OS after modification) ?

Thank you.