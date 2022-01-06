CPS, CPS 2 and CPS 3 on Recalbox
Hello!
I'm trying to get CPS2 (and 3) games to run on Recalbox 8.0-Electron on a RPi 3.
Unfortunately, these instructions
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/8238/cps1-and-cps2
link to the moved documentation and has only non-working links.
How does the romset building process (which I need to follow?) work?
Thanks!
Fabian
Thanks!
But just for clarification – what is a romset?
barbudreadmon
Thanks!
But just for clarification – what is a romset?
A romset in an archive named in a certain way and containing a set of roms, each having their own fingerprint (crc). Each of those roms usually represent one chip from the game's arcade pcb.