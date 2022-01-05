Hi,

Has anyone managed to run Windows CE Dreamcast games (like Resident Evil 2, Sega Rally 2,...) on Raspberry Pi 4, Flycast core?

The known problem is all affected games get stuck at the initial screen:



Anyway, my research has shown that Windows CE should work on Flycast since 1 or 2 years. So the question is, does it work somehow on Recalbox?

It's quite a bunch of titles using Windows CE and it would be nice to get some of them run in my collection.

Here a full list:

https://segaretro.org/Windows_CE