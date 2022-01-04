Recalbox 8 on Asus Eee PC - Another Question
BitFunX Banned last edited by
Why is it not possible to delete the "preinstalled" Games ?
It is only possible to "Hide" them
Main Menu -> Game Settings" -> Hide Preinstalled Games
I don' t want this Games and they only took up Space on my SDHC-Card.
Zing Global moderator Translator
To avoid the possibility of a severe system crash.
These games are on the system partition and it would be the same size with or without them as there is a safety limit to the size of this partition, so don't worry.
BitFunX Banned last edited by
@zing said in Recalbox 8 on Asus Eee PC - Another Question:
LOL, what ?
In the old Versions of Recalbox it was possible to delete the Games without any Problems.
I'm still usesing Recalbox 6.0 on my Raspberry Pi 3b+ (because for me this works fine an didn't give me any Troubles like the new 8.0 on my Asus Eee Pc) and had removed the preinstalled Games.
And gues what ? The System never over crashed all the years !
Zing Global moderator Translator
@bitfunx You clearly don't understand the technical stuff involved behind system evolutions and are judging superficially based only on what's most interesting to you.
For you to have an idea of how much the system has changed:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
Believe me, there are many changes to ensure other improvements to the system, which forced the developers to make this decision, and yes, in the current version there was the possibility of a complete crash, even if in older versions it did not exist.
Our small team of developers is looking into the possibility of removing this limitation, but it's nothing that is so worrisome in my view.