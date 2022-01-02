"one or more items failed to play" - problems since update to 8.0
-
Ghoulflier last edited by
Since I've updated my Pi4 to Recalbox 8.0 Kodi doesn't work proberly anymore. When I start it a message says "one or more items failed to play". Also the controller configuration gets lost all the time and I have to plug in a keyboard to control Kodi. When I play mkv-files, some glitches apear from time to time.
Is there a way to reset Kodi to factury defaults without re-installing the Pi-Image?
-
The Kodi error message on startup is fixed for the next version