@zing Ok, to answer the first reply about BIOS, it says some emulators don't have all the BIOS, but when i added them to BIOS for instance, the PSX said "at least one mandatory Bios is missing and the Rom will likely not run at all until required Bios files are put in expected folder", So i added the entire PSX BIOS in RECALBOX/share/bios and it's still says im missing them when i do BIOS checker

for the second reply regarding sharing over Network, i originally wanted to add Roms on the SD card (64 Gb Sandisk) because im essentially wasting 64 GB's to just use as a Boot up. and i know its prob better to use the USB and if i could Boot up from USB i would. But as far as sharing any Roms like Cd based over Network with any of the top 4 ways Network/Recalbox/share, WInSCP, Recalbox manager and Filezilla i get an error message either

"Network error: There's a problem accessing /Recalbox/share" when attempting to to transfer to USB or the most popular "an expected error is keeping you from copying the folder" Error 0x8007045D the request could not be performed because nof an IO device error,when trying to transfer to SD.

i don't know, i do know it's a pretty common issue from just reading all the posts. and when you say transfer directly to USB, your referring to the USB flash that you can insert an SD into directly right? i would have to get that if so, i only have the SD Micro SD adapter that slides into laptop.

Neo Geo CD won't work neither, But works on Retropie

also i can't pair my Switch pro controller (Bluetooth), it says paired, but doesn't actually pair to configure. only works when using Usb wire. that also works on Retropie as well, i just like Recalbox and prefer it.

it's nearly impossible finding some to play on Netplay, hardly anyone has 1.9.8 RA and even when it says i'm able to connect to them, i get a "didn't receive Header from client" error. don't mean to rant and give a slew of problems to answer,

these are just one of many issues iv'e encountered with Recalbox and i have done lots of research how to fix them and still can't.

other than that i'm loving the new updated 8.0 Electron image!