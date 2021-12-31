RECALBOX 8.0.... PSX, SEGA CD NOT WORKING!!!
-
i have RECALBOX 8.0(Electron) installed on Raspberry Pi 3.
i have all the BIOS, is there something else i can do??? or does CD based games just don't work anymore?
i tried the other Emulators as well (Duckstation & there's another one) and the games don't even load just brings me back to list.
i don't understand how it's a brand new version (12/21) and still has compatibility issues. if any can possibly help or add some insight it would be greatly appreciated!!!
(Also another known issue you can't load/share Roms through Network i have a 64GB SD card that's rendered useless and have to use a USB Flash if anyone knows a possible Fix for that please LMK!)
-
Scavy Global moderator
@sizzle718 hello
I guess there's something wrong with your install/configuration. My PSX, SegaCD etc... roms launch well. If your bios and rom formats are okay, you should have a look at your gamelist. It may be corrupted. Delete it, maybe rescrap the folders, and try again.
-
@scavy Sega CD is my biggest issue, PSX works, only some Roms dont (NBA Live 99 etc), i've read so many posts pertaining to Sega CD not working. the problem is im using a USB flash and booting from a SD (mainly because im not able to transfer larger files like CD based games over my network/recalbox/share),
i tried everything!, WinSCP. FileZilla, Recalbox manager.
one person said he was able to play Sega CD off a SD card, but not on a USB (Sandisk), which i have also, but when he tried it on a different Flashdrive said it worked.
i tried transferring Bios to SD (Bios checker says i dont have the Bios when i do go figure) and CD based Emulators say before loading "at least one Bios is missing". but still load and play fine anyway, LoL. i don't get how an updated version of Recalbox wouldnt have the required Bios, which im sure it does and even if does or doesn't, it don't say its there when you look in the Bios checker (Sega CD etc).
Can you please tell me if there's something else to do for this known issue?. do i need to boot bios from USB? (which i doubt) i even put the bios on the USB too to no avail.
it's just very puzzling and perplexing..
all the Roms check out on MD5, all the cues and bins are correct format. i heard some CD based games don't work when there's two bin files.
i just dont know SMH, it's not a big deal, but i'd like to just be able to play some Sega CD on Recalbox minus the headache LOL.
-
Scavy Global moderator
@sizzle718 i just think to one thing with segacd. Change the core in the advance settings. One of them (the default one certainly) is not the best. and tell me.
Nota : you can use .chd files with sega cd
-
@scavy Trust me i tried both Emulators and nothing. i wish you were able to add other Emulators manually or update them through the RPI like Raspi Setup. i tried CHD roms also, i think it may just be my USB Flash (Sandisk Cruzer 64) not sure why it wouldn't work, just a theory. Someone did say they were able to play SEGA CD off an SD, but not USB. but when they switched USB it worked. so i don't know what to think anymore honestly.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
i tried transferring Bios to SD (Bios checker says i dont have the Bios when i do go figure) and CD based Emulators say before loading "at least one Bios is missing". but still load and play fine anyway, LoL.
First, make sure you have all BIOS on these systems recognized by the built-in BIOS checker with "green thumbs" or we could be wasting time on something trivial.
(mainly because im not able to transfer larger files like CD based games over my network/recalbox/share),
i tried everything!, WinSCP. FileZilla, Recalbox manager
You really can't transfer heavy games through Recalbox Manager, but you have to be able to transfer them over the network using the file explorer (regardless of the OS you use), and/or through WinSCP. Why can not you?
Also, it is possible to transfer directly to the SD card using a USB adapter (which must have been the way you flash the Recalbox system to the card).
i think it may just be my USB Flash
If you really think so, test it with another device then, but this should only be a problem if you have a hardware issue, as what we recommend is that the ROMS be stored on an external device.
-
@zing Ok, to answer the first reply about BIOS, it says some emulators don't have all the BIOS, but when i added them to BIOS for instance, the PSX said "at least one mandatory Bios is missing and the Rom will likely not run at all until required Bios files are put in expected folder", So i added the entire PSX BIOS in RECALBOX/share/bios and it's still says im missing them when i do BIOS checker
for the second reply regarding sharing over Network, i originally wanted to add Roms on the SD card (64 Gb Sandisk) because im essentially wasting 64 GB's to just use as a Boot up. and i know its prob better to use the USB and if i could Boot up from USB i would. But as far as sharing any Roms like Cd based over Network with any of the top 4 ways Network/Recalbox/share, WInSCP, Recalbox manager and Filezilla i get an error message either
"Network error: There's a problem accessing /Recalbox/share" when attempting to to transfer to USB or the most popular "an expected error is keeping you from copying the folder" Error 0x8007045D the request could not be performed because nof an IO device error,when trying to transfer to SD.
i don't know, i do know it's a pretty common issue from just reading all the posts. and when you say transfer directly to USB, your referring to the USB flash that you can insert an SD into directly right? i would have to get that if so, i only have the SD Micro SD adapter that slides into laptop.
Neo Geo CD won't work neither, But works on Retropie
also i can't pair my Switch pro controller (Bluetooth), it says paired, but doesn't actually pair to configure. only works when using Usb wire. that also works on Retropie as well, i just like Recalbox and prefer it.
it's nearly impossible finding some to play on Netplay, hardly anyone has 1.9.8 RA and even when it says i'm able to connect to them, i get a "didn't receive Header from client" error. don't mean to rant and give a slew of problems to answer,
these are just one of many issues iv'e encountered with Recalbox and i have done lots of research how to fix them and still can't.
other than that i'm loving the new updated 8.0 Electron image!
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
So i added the entire PSX BIOS in RECALBOX/share/bios and it's still says im missing them when i do BIOS checker
So the first thing you need to fix is this unrecognized BIOS problem. If the checker says that the BIOS is not required, something is wrong and needs to be resolved, this cannot be ignored.
You need to check what the problem is for not being recognized, you don't have "green thumbs", but you have "red thumbs" or "yellow thumbs" in the internal BIOS checker?
If you put the right BIOS in the wrong folder, it will not be recognized. If you put in the right BIOS, with the wrong name or extension spelled, it won't be recognized (and it's case sensitive in both name and extension).
If you enter the wrong BIOS, with the correct name and extension, you will get a "yellow thumb" but it won't work. How does the system know which BIOS is correct? It checks the name, extension, and MD5 (MD5 is like the fingerprint of a file), you need to have the correct file, with the correct name and extension, in the correct place.
See if this helps:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/bios-manager
"Network error: There's a problem accessing /Recalbox/share" when attempting to to transfer to USB or the most popular "an expected error is keeping you from copying the folder" Error 0x8007045D the request could not be performed because nof an IO device error,when trying to transfer to SD.
This is a Windows issue you should try to solve, but it's not a Recalbox issue and I can't fully support you on this, I recommend you do some research.
What I can help you with: First, make sure you have defined your network as public and with that you allow the transfer between computers on the same network, sometimes something so banal affects it totally...
Another possibility is to ensure that you have your operating system up to date, do this check and update as needed, test after updating.
Also, see if this solution still works:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/12089/not-access-to-my-recalbox-share-folder-on-mi-pc/7?_=1641298099889
And finally, have you searched on youtube for "how to fix 0x8007045D" ? I'm sure you'll find several correction possibilities, and I recommend that you try at least a few.
and when you say transfer directly to USB, your referring to the USB flash that you can insert an SD into directly right? i would have to get that if so, i only have the SD Micro SD adapter that slides into laptop.
If you plug the micro SD card directly into the notebook, it's not a problem, a USB adapter is usually needed, but if you don't, it's even easier.
It's possible to do this direct transfer, if you can't, it's because you've got another Windows bug, where for some reason Windows doesn't randomly associate a letter to a partition, if that's the case, see this post:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22741/transferring-roms-directly-to-microsd-card-it-works
Neo Geo CD won't work neither, But works on Retropie
It could be a BIOS issue, or it could be ROMSET, fix the BIOS issue first and then if it doesn't work then we check what it is.
About the other problems, sorry, but it's no use attacking several problems at the same time, we'll solve them one at a time, otherwise we'll get lost in the process, it'll just confuse rather than help.