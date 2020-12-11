  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Transferring roms directly to microsd card. It works.

Transferring roms directly to microsd card. It works.

  • Redsm0ke

    (I didn't see any mention of this, so making a post)

    • Used Raspberry pi Imager v1.4 to make Recalbox 7.1.1-Reloaded (Pi 4/pi 400) (released: 29.11.2020) version to microsd card
    • Put it in the Raspberry pi 4 b 8gb to let it configure it
    • Pop the microsd in to my windows 10 laptop
    • Go to disk management
    • See the "share" portion in the microsd drive
    • Right click it, and select "change drive letter and paths..."
    • Press "Add..."
    • "Assign the following drive letter:" should be selected automatically. Then press "ok".

    Then in my computer, you have a "share" drive, where you can add roms & stuff, and it works.

    If this works for everybody, then maybe add this info to the manual so people would have an easier time : )

    (2 pictures to show, how it works and how it looks after it)

    stage 1.d_1.jpg
    stage 2_1.jpg!

    0
roms 696 file 53 transfer 14 directly 7 win10 4
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

238
Online

80.6k
Users

21.8k
Topics

158.9k
Posts