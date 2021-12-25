I'll copy it here now that I'm on the computer. When I'm using recalbox I can't access the wiki from android but I can access the forum. I just need a way to take a look at the controls from the phone, although it would be simpler if I could look them from recalbox.

Special In-Game Commands:

In Recalbox, the shortcuts are, for the most part, a combination of keys involving a key named HOTKEY (HK) which must first be defined in the controller's settings options. The names used for the buttons are those of the Super Nintendo controller (the L1, R1, L2, R2, L3 and R3 buttons are based on the PlayStation controller). See this page for details.

Basic commands

Back to Gamelist

Exit the current game to return to the game list:

HK + START

Add credits [Insert Coin].

Add credit for arcade and NeoGeo games:

SELECT

Restart the game [Reset]

Restart the current game:

HK + A

Rewind [Rewind]

Rewind the game:

HK + LEFT

Fast Forward

Fast forward the game:

HK + RIGHT

Save

Save [Save State]

Create a save point in the current location:

HK + Y

Load a backup [Load State]

Load the last backup point in the current location:

HK + X

Change the backup slot [Select Slot].

Select a backup slot from the 10 available slots (per set, numbered 0 to 9):

HK + UP or DOWN

Change CD

Eject CD [Disk Eject]

Allows you to simulate the ejection or insertion of a CD into the console (a function intended for games consisting of several CDs or disks):

HK + L. STICK to the UP.

Change CDs [Disk Swap]

To be able to swap disks, all the images in your game must be in a .M3U file.

Selects the previous or next disc (a function for games consisting of multiple CDs or disks):

HK + L. STICK to the LEFT or to the RIGHT To summarize simply how to change CDs in 3 steps: I press Eject and the drawer opens: HK + L. STICK to the UP. I change CDs (-1, -2, ... or +1, +2, ...): HK + L. STICK to the LEFT or to the RIGHT. I press Eject, the drawer closes and I continue the game: HK + L. STICK to the UP.

Display

Screenshots [Screenshot]

Take a screenshot of the current screen (.png file saved in the screenshots folder):

HK + L1

Recording video [Recording]

Record a video sequence (file saved in the screenshots folder):

Press HK + R3 (Press R. Stick) The 1st press starts the recording and the 2nd stops the recording.

Change the shader [Shaders Swap]

Change the video filter (shader) displayed on the screen:

HK + L2 or R2

Translate [Translate]

Translate "on the fly" and overlay the text displayed on the screen:

HK + L. STICK to the DOWN Requires an Internet connection to operate. More information on Retroarch AI (In-game translation)

Display FPS [FPS Display]

Display the number of frames per second (FPS) currently being rendered:

HK + R. STICK to the DOWN

Advanced user

Access the RetroArch menu [RetroArch Menu].

Access the RetroArch menu:

HK + B

In the Menu:

When you are int he menu, there is some special commands available.

Search function

From the systems menu activate the search function.

R1

Shutdown menu

From the systems menu, brings up the Recalbox shutdown menu.

Select

Start game clips

If you select to use game clips as screensaver, you can start them without to wait the defined time.