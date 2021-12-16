Hi

New to Recalbox. Using 8.0.

Main question relates to Games Settings menu, mainly Game Ratio and Recalbox Overlays... They do nothing for me. If I change select "Core Provided" say, for all RetroArch emulators, it doesn't make RetroArch use Core Provided. Same for ratio. It makes no difference what options I select in Games Settings.

Is this normal?

Second question... will there be an option to hide systems in a future update? I'd rather not have to go in and out of the folder structure to change "ignore" setting or the name of a system folder to something that hides it, each time...

Oh, and there's a third, sorry. Can I change the boot video & loading screens?

Ta