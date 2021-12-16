Recalbox 8.0 Games Settings
Hi
New to Recalbox. Using 8.0.
Main question relates to Games Settings menu, mainly Game Ratio and Recalbox Overlays... They do nothing for me. If I change select "Core Provided" say, for all RetroArch emulators, it doesn't make RetroArch use Core Provided. Same for ratio. It makes no difference what options I select in Games Settings.
Is this normal?
Second question... will there be an option to hide systems in a future update? I'd rather not have to go in and out of the folder structure to change "ignore" setting or the name of a system folder to something that hides it, each time...
Oh, and there's a third, sorry. Can I change the boot video & loading screens?
Ta
Zing Global moderator Translator
Main question relates to Games Settings menu, mainly Game Ratio and Recalbox Overlays...
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-video-configuration-guide
Second question... will there be an option to hide systems
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25259/hide-consoles/7
Can I change the boot video & loading screens?
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/boot-videos
@zing Thanks for the info on the third question. That helps.
Not sure about the other two answers though. You've basically repeated what I was saying the second...and for the first, I don't know, maybe there is something I am missing, but I'm talking about scaling...via the Games Setting option, the one you get from pressing the START button in the frontend.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@extracoconut So, see if this helps:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/advanced-usage/configuration-override
@zing Ah. Does this mean then that if I already have an override for EVERY game and they reside in the game folder, then the Recalbox overrides, which sits in EmuStation, won't do anything...because when the game starts it will take the override from the game folder and not EmuStation / Recalbox?
Overrides have full priority over others way to use the same options.