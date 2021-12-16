Recalbox 8.0 HDMI-->DVI black screen
Well, I tried to find any solution searching in the web and forum, nothing worked for me.
I had Recalbox runing 7.2 working properly with rotating the screen 180 degrees and HDMI-->DVI ouput working well. After the upgrade to 8.0 black screen and no more. The system finally start and I can connect via ssh.
I tested with the same sdcard and debian and works properly.
I tested a fresh install of RB 8.0 the same, black screen and nothing more.
I tried to comment the line of the splash rainbow and It doesn't show it.
#disable boot rainbow
#disable_splash=1
All is running in a Raspberry Pi 3B+
Any Ideas?
Zing Global moderator Translator
davidb2111 Staff
Hi @abocaman
Could you try this by connecting ssh and executing those comands:
mount -o remount,rw /boot echo -n " video=HDMI-A-1:1280x720M@60" >>/boot/cmdline.txt reboot