Well, I tried to find any solution searching in the web and forum, nothing worked for me.

I had Recalbox runing 7.2 working properly with rotating the screen 180 degrees and HDMI-->DVI ouput working well. After the upgrade to 8.0 black screen and no more. The system finally start and I can connect via ssh.

I tested with the same sdcard and debian and works properly.

I tested a fresh install of RB 8.0 the same, black screen and nothing more.

I tried to comment the line of the splash rainbow and It doesn't show it.

#disable boot rainbow

#disable_splash=1

All is running in a Raspberry Pi 3B+

Any Ideas?