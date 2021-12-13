Hi, I have a SF30 pro + which works perfecty via BT after recalbox 8.0 stable boot.

But when sf30 turn itself off due to inactivity, is impossible to reconnect again (it rumbles, but doesn't do anything)...and I have to reboot fisically the RPI4 hardware.

I have just try last firmware, the old 4.01 firmware, use system driver, do recalbox factory reset, start with B+Start, but nothing..

Is it possible to solve this problem?

Is there a gamepad that doesn't suffer this issue?

Thanks a lot.