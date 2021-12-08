Recalbox 8.0 and GPi Case: Constantly Freezing cause of battery use?
heinzgruber last edited by
hi,
i'm using a GPi Case with Recalbox 8.0. The system freezes very often on the startup screen and seems to stuck in a boot loop with grapical distortions etc. Already installed Recalbox multiple times on different SD cards.
I saw here and on Reddit other with the same problems. It seems the problems occurs only in battery mode. I'm using rechargeable Eneloop (black ones) and non rechargeable ones. Is it possible that Recalbox in interaction with GPi Case has problems with battery mode?
Thanks
