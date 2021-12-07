Recalbox 8.0 Electron No Mega Drive games showing up
Connor117 last edited by
I've reflashed my Micro SD card several times now with the latest version of Recalbox and for some reason it won't show any of the Mega Drive games I move over, even the ones I know came from the previous installs of Recalbox. What's the fix for this?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@connor117 No other users have reported anything like that, so you're probably doing something wrong.
Are you adding the roms in the right format, in the right folder?
Have you tried to update the gamelist with external software such as Skraper or ARRM?